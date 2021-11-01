First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

Shares of IFV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

