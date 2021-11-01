Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Increases By 29.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $7.24 on Monday, hitting $505.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $510.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.