Covalent (CQT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.42 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Covalent has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00083213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,670.10 or 0.99849917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.37 or 0.07069255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022771 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

