Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $891.49 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Ontology has a total market cap of $891.49 million and $265.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00440067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046306 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

