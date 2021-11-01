Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ TRIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,270. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triterras by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.