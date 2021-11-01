Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head to Head Review

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 53.33 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -5.42 Alector $21.10 million 85.47 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.10

Alector has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64% Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.93%. Alector has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.89%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Alector on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

