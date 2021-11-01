Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.81 billion-$9.81 billion.
DSNKY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 31,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,858. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10.
About Daiichi Sankyo
