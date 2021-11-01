ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$11.13 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

