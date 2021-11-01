Compass Point Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Compass Point in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,297. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

