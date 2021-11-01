Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.64. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

