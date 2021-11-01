Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.05.

CPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CPX stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 283,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$29.35 and a 52 week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

