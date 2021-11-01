Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0464 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $744,501.09 and $245.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,036.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.19 or 0.07119050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00317757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $587.58 or 0.00962675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.87 or 0.00447059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00270701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00238273 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

