Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. Ealixir has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
About Ealixir
