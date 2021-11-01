Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84. Ealixir has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

