STRAKS Market Cap Hits $14,553.07 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $14,553.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

