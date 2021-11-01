Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

