Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €11.20

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.