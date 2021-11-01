Mettalex Trading Down 7.3% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.20 million and $1.32 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

