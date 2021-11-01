Brokerages Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVID. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,450,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,368. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

