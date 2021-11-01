New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,183. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

