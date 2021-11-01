Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.25 ($3.82).

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €4.07 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,944,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.07. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

