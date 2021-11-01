CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,694. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

