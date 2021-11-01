Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 90,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
