Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 90,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

