SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $381.99 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $381.99 million and $67.39 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012267 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

