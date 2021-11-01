Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ALT traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.09. 32,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $440.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.56. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.