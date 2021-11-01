Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.02

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 9552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
