Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.02

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 9552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.