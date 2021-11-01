Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 30.9%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HYI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,520. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.