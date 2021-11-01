Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.14. 21,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $170,032,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,878,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

