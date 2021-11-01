Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 31.3% in October

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

