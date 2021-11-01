Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

