$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,652.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 645.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

