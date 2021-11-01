Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0157 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $890,848.72 and $50,686.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

