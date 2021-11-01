$125.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $125.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.47 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $417.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $721.52 million, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $733.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MCS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $610.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

