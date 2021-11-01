Wrapped BNB Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $543.37 or 0.00884381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,832,647 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

