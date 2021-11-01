VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,289.61 or 0.99754948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.87 or 0.00730576 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,271,005 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

