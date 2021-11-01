Rai Reflex Index Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,389,083 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

