Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 45.9% in October

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

