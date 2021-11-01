L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.85-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.09 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$13.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.69.

LHX stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

