Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.98. 14,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,696. Dover has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.