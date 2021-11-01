Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.7 days.
OTCMKTS CTOUF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90.
About Charter Hall Group
