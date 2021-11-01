Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.7 days.

OTCMKTS CTOUF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

