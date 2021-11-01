Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:RGA traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,381. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

