Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $378.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $17.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.