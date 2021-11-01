Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 9,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.99.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

