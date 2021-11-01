NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,609.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $287,976.18 and $3,609.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00102509 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 942.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 233.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 161.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

