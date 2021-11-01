DNotes One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DNotes has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $82,446.38 and $24.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

