Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

