W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.