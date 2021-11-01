Swingby Market Capitalization Hits $19.71 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Swingby has a market cap of $19.71 million and $788,565.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,455,890 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

