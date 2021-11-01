$950.97 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report sales of $950.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $934.75 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Colfax stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.52. 23,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

