Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.35). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $7,096,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 376,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 580.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $2,487,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 80,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

