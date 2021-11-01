Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.87. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95. Kforce has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

